QC cops arrest man who refused to pay hotel bill

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City cops arrested a 46-year-old man who demanded hotel staff to pay him after refusing to pay his bill when checking out.

Per a spot report sent to media, the man had checked in at the Timog Avenue branch of Sogo Hotel on Monday morning when he demanded the hotel employees to pay him P20,000.

"An altercation ensued between the suspects and the staff," the spot report read, prompting the workers to seek the assistance of the responding officers from Kamuning Police Station.

A confrontation with the officers began when Tan got aboard his black BMW and hit the police mobile.

As he attempted to flee on his vehicle, the suspect also tried to run over another officer on board a motorcycle.

"During the conduct of [the] hot pursuit operation, the said suspect bumped several private vehicles," the report also said.

The chase continued and eventually reached Recto Avenue in Manila City, where the suspect was "cornered and placed under arrest."

Tan, who sustained multiple injuries in the chase, faces counts of estafa, resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, and multiple damages to property.

He was brought to Quirino Memorial Medical Center for a medical and physical examination after he was processed at Kamuning Police Station.

The complaint was filed by one Catherine Silva, who was identified as the branch manager of the hotel chain.