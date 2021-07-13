Family of 3 dies in road mishap

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga , Philippines — A couple and their three-year-old son died after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) hit their motorcycle in Abucay, Bataan on Saturday night.

Den Mark Magramo, 25, and his partner Jossanye Sarmiento, 23, died at the scene of the accident that occurred in Barangay Calaylayan. Their son Jed Mark was declared dead on arrival at the Bataan General Hospital in Balanga City.

The victims were on their way to a relative’s house in Sitio Greco when they figured in the accident along Roman Highway, according to Col. Joel Tampis, Bataan police director.

Charges of reckless imprudence resulting in death and damage to property will be filed against SUV driver Rissadel Mendoza, Tampis said.

Meanwhile, in Iloilo, Emilyn Cañonero, 25, and her one-year-old son Eizekel died after they were run over by a truck in Leon town on Sunday.

Mark Angelo Lipa, 19, sped away after the incident, but was arrested shortly after when his Mitsubishi Strada pickup crashed into the railings of the Sibalom Bridge in Barangay Talacuan, located two kilometers away from the scene of the first incident. – Ric Sapnu