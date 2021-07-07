



































































 




   

   









Romblon cop dies in traffic collision
Screenshot shows the town of San Andres in the province of Romblon.
Romblon cop dies in traffic collision

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 6:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — 52-year-old Police SSgt. Lopito Obrique Marcelino passed away in San Andres town in Romblon province after his vehicle collided with a civilian's motorcycle Tuesday night. 



According to a spot report from Police Regional Office-Mimaropa, Marcelino was on his way home along National Road at Sitio Campo, Brgy. Agpudlos when his vehicle was suddenly hit at 10:35 p.m.





Local police said a certain Erminio Rocero was driving a motorcycle with an attached garong or sidecar "at a high speed" when he "lost control of his driven motorcycle."



"[He] thereby encroached the lane of [the former's vehicle] that caused the collision of both vehicles," the spot report read. 



The civilian was unharmed after the incident while Marcelino was brought to San Andres Municipal Hospital for medical attention after falling on the concrete road unconscious. 



Marcelino was pronounced dead on arrival by attending physician Dr. Jusue Fernandez Aquino.



Rocero has since been taken into the custody of the San Andres Municipal Police Station. He faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property



                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      ROMBLON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
