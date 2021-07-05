



































































 




   

   









QC gov't orders health workers to show syringes to recipients before and after jab
Residents of Quezon City line up for Pfizer vaccine during the inoculation for A1, A2, A3 and A5 categories at Kia Theatre in Cubao on June 23, 2021.
                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 4:35pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government ordered workers in the city's vaccination sites to show the syringes to recipients before and after the vaccination to prevent instances of botched vaccinations.  



“To erase any doubt and for their peace of mind, we already instructed our vaccinators to show the syringe to the recipients before and after the inoculation,” Quezon City Health Department head Dr. Esperanza Arias said in a statement sent to reporters Monday afternoon.





This comes after a viral video showed a health worker allegedly from Makati City injecting a vaccine recipient with a syringe without pressing the plunger, which meant the contents of the syringe were not injected.



Arias assured residents that all vaccination sites, even those operated by volunteer health workers, are supervised by senior City Health Department staff, and health workers work in shifts to avoid exhaustion.



Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also assured residents that botched vaccinations similar to those caught on video in recent weeks will not occur in Quezon City's vaccination sites as the local government has put in place several measures to prevent this.



“We guarantee that the said unfortunate incident or anything similar won’t happen in our city," Belmonte also said in the statement.



The mayor issued the statement after residents called the City Health Department to express concern about whether they had really received their vaccine shots.



According to Belmonte, the video "caused panic among many residents [and] also created uncertainty among other residents to have themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus."



Per data from the QC Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit, 1,449 active cases remain out of the total 102,566 infections documented in the city. 



READ: DOH to improve protocol after video of incorrect vaccination goes viral



Residents told: Record vaccination, avail of free testing 



While the local chief executive asserted were no reported cases of the sort among the more than 880,000 administered shots in the city, she encouraged residents to take videos of their vaccination to ensure that they receive the vaccine properly.



"It would be better for us to videotape the vaccination process to make sure that we have been vaccinated," she said in Filipino.



Many other videos of similar cases have circulated in the aftermath of the first incident in Makati City. 



Belmonte later Monday also reminded residents to avail of the city government's free COVID-19 swab test service after she learned that several pregnant women gave birth in tricycles and other unsuitable environments due to the absence of swab tests, which is a required protocol of hospitals prior to admission.



“I remind all QCitizens, especially those with scheduled procedures in hospitals or those about to give birth that there is a free swab test for our residents”, Belmonte said.



"We make the testing free so as not to increase the cost of our compatriots who need to be hospitalized", she added.



'Human error'



In a statement on June 28, the DOH called the first incident a “breach in the vaccination protocol.”



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., though, urged the public to verify the incident first, pointing out that there may be those who wanted "to stir up a controversy against our ongoing national vaccination program."



Makati Mayor Abby Binay attributed the incident to fatigue and promised it will not happen again. 



“It was human error on the part of the nurse that was immediately corrected… We simply ask for understanding from the public. Our frontliners have been working for over a year to fight this pandemic,” Binay said. 



To date, 1.43 million coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Philippines, 52,708 of whom are still classified as active cases. 



— with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico 



___



Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                              


                              
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 11,708,029
    • 
	
  • 1st dose: 8,839,124
    • 
	
  • 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 11:51am                              


                              
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:



    
	
  • Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
    • 
	
  • The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel. 
    • 
	
  • The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination. 
    • 
	
  • In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine. 
    • 
	
  • No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 5:18pm                              


                              
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.



This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.



"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 4:56pm                              


                              
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.



Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.



"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 11:12pm                              


                              
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.



This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.



Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
