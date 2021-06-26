2 fixers arrested outside LTO Marikina in ARTA-CIDG bust

MANILA, Philippines — Two fixers were arrested Friday outside the Land Transportation Office in Marikina City in a joint entrapment operation by agents of the Anti-Red Tape Authority and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

ARTA in a statement said it acted on an anonymous complaint it received earlier this month which said fixers increased outside the Marikina LTO.

"On 22 June 2021, ARTA operatives were deployed to survey the area," the statement reads. "The two fixers, who were identified as Rodelio Godoy, 45; and Rosell Torres, 37; both insurance agents and residents of Marikina, approached an ARTA agent to offer their illegal services.

Godoy and Torres offered to fix a student permit for P5,500, the anti-red tape body said, almost double the P2,300 price of the permit.

The ARTA agent met with them outside the Marikina LTO on Friday, filled out a form, paid the requested amount and then arrested them.

The fixers are now in the custody of the CIDG and will face charges for violation of Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

— with a report from Franco Luna