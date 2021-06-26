



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
2 fixers arrested outside LTO Marikina in ARTA-CIDG bust
File photo shows a Land Transportation Office. 
Philstar.com/Irish Lising, File photo

                     

                        

                           
2 fixers arrested outside LTO Marikina in ARTA-CIDG bust

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2021 - 5:41pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Two fixers were arrested Friday outside the Land Transportation Office in Marikina City in a joint entrapment operation by agents of the Anti-Red Tape Authority and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. 



ARTA in a statement said it acted on an anonymous complaint it received earlier this month which said fixers increased outside the Marikina LTO. 



"On 22 June 2021, ARTA operatives were deployed to survey the area," the statement reads. "The two fixers, who were identified as Rodelio Godoy, 45; and Rosell Torres, 37; both insurance agents and residents of Marikina, approached an ARTA agent to offer their illegal services.



Godoy and Torres offered to fix a student permit for P5,500, the anti-red tape body said, almost double the P2,300 price of the permit. 



The ARTA agent met with them outside the Marikina LTO on Friday, filled out a form, paid the requested amount and then arrested them. 



The fixers are now in the custody of the CIDG and will face charges for violation of Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018. 



— with a report from Franco Luna 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ARTA
                                                      CIDG
                                                      LTO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City opens new vaccine registration system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City opens new vaccine registration system


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government yesterday launched an online registration and scheduling system to provide residents with more...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Samar mayor’s slay: 23 cops face administrative raps
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 June 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Twenty-three policemen are facing administrative charges in connection with the killing of Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Zamboanga del Sur village chief shot dead
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 June 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A barangay chairman was gunned down in Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur on Thursday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 3 killed in Nueva Ecija drug stings
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cet Dematera |
                                 June 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Three persons were killed in drug stings in Nueva Ecija yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travel ban from NCR Plus to Puerto Princesa extended
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travel ban from NCR Plus to Puerto Princesa extended


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The ban on air and sea travel from the National Capital Region and nearby provinces to Puerto Princesa, Palawan has been extended...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DA-12 cites feat of group producing turmeric powder
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DA-12 cites feat of group producing turmeric powder


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Agriculture-12 is urging entrepreneurs to emulate the women in Tampakan town, now popular for their turmeric...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief axes 2 cops for colleague&rsquo;s murder
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief axes 2 cops for colleague’s murder


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday dismissed two policemen accused of murdering a colleague...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fugitive businessman Peter Lim has left Philippines &ndash; DILG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fugitive businessman Peter Lim has left Philippines – DILG


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cebu-based businessman and alleged drug lord Peter Lim has left the country, according to Interior Secretary Eduardo A&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SMC ends free toll road passage for medical frontliners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SMC ends free toll road passage for medical frontliners


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
San Miguel Corp. announced yesterday it will end its free toll road passage for medical frontliners this month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Comelec mulls virtual filing of COC in October
                              


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 June 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections is studying the possibility of allowing the online filing of certificates of candidacy in October this year in a bid to avoid overcrowding amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with