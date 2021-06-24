MMDA orders investigation into viral extortion video of enforcers

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has ordered the investigation of two traffic enforcers who were caught on video, which circulated online, allegedly extorting money from a motorcycle rider.

In a statement sent to reporters, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos said he instructed the MMDA Traffic Discipline Office to identify the two enforcers in a viral social media video allegedly engaged in extortion or kotong.

“We will never tolerate extortion, bribery, and other forms of corruption among our personnel. Those two traffic enforcers will be dealt with accordingly. Charges will be filed against them,” said Abalos.

The video uploader said that the two traffic enforcers were extortionists in Baclaran, Paranaque City, but the video footage was taken from the top view and did not clearly reveal the faces of the enforcers.

One enforcer is seen discreetly receiving what appeared to be money from a motorcycle rider in exchange for what appeared to be a drivers’ license.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

Abalos urged the public to report perceived illegal activities by MMDA employees.

Other instances of extortionist-enforcers have been recorded over the coronavirus pandemic. Two enforcers who were caught on camera doing the same were sacked from their positions for grave misconduct as public employees.

MMDA personnel, along with officers of the PNP-Highway Patrol Group and the Inter-Agency Council for Trafic are used as force multipliers at the quarantine control points in and around the so-called NCR+ bubble.

“We call on the public to be on the lookout for erring traffic enforcers on the streets. Help us in weeding out these people as a way to better serve the public,” said Abalos.

"We shall not tolerate this wrongdoing among our ranks. I will not let anyone tarnish the image of the authority,” he added.