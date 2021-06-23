



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
After Iloilo City, Albay also calls for more COVID-19 vaccine doses
This May 2021 photo shows vaccination efforts ongoing in Albay province. Gov. Al Francis Bicharra on June 23 called for more supplies from the national government.
Facebook/Albay PIO

                     

                        

                           
After Iloilo City, Albay also calls for more COVID-19 vaccine doses

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 6:58pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Albay Gov. Al Francis Bicharra on Wednesday sought for some 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the national government, lamenting the lack of supply in the province that is fighting an uptick in infections. 



The governor over Laging Handa said they have received only 6,000 doses so far out of the 46,000 that they need to inoculate those in the priority list. 





His appeal came days after another local chief executive, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, called on the Duterte administration for more doses as the area also deals with increasing cases.



"Our problem is that there are only a few vaccines arriving," Bicharra said in Filipino. "We definitely need this to stop the spread of the virus."



Bicharra said the province has 1,958 active cases. Since March 2020, he said Albay has kept its overall count of infections to more than 4,000 out of a 1.3 million population, but is now seeing more due to the surge.



"Local transmission of the virus is happening especially among government personnel," he added in Filipino, along with other essential workers such as bank tellers and cashiers.



The province is under General Community Quarantine. Last week, Bicol doctors urged the pandemic task force to return the region to Enhanced Community Quarantine, warning that the uptick may result in a situation similar to India.



Bichara said they do not support the call and described it as "exaggerated." He added that residents fear too that their livelihood would be affected anew from stricter curbs.



"Compared with other areas, the situation here is not as bad to put it under ECQ," the governor said. "People don't want it as they have only enough to get by." 



Inoculation efforts in the country are still on those in the government's priority list — or health workers, senior citizens, those with comorbidities, and frontline workers, which count some 35 million nationwide.



Over eight million doses have been administered since vaccinations began in March, with more than two million completing their shots. 



Apart from Albay and Iloilo City, lawmakers from Mindanao pressed have also pressed the Duterte administration to make the distribution of the jabs equal. 



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has since vowed to assure that more supplies would be sent to Mindanao.



Government has sought to prioritize sending supplies to the capital region and eight other areas, but said today that it would expand it to add two more regions to be known as "NCR Plus 10." — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AL FRANCIS BICHARRA
                                                      ALBAY
                                                      CARLITO GALVEZ JR
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 50% of NCR Plus vaccinated by October doable, says presidential adviser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
50% of NCR Plus vaccinated by October doable, says presidential adviser


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is projecting that about half of the populations of Metro Manila,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG cites 3 cities for COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG cites 3 cities for COVID-19 vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The city government under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte registered its highest single-day record of 37,234 doses ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NPA arms cache found in Abra
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Acting on information from surrenderees, government troopers found a cache of guns and ammunition of New People’s Army rebels in Barangay Alangtin in Tubo, Abra on Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cop gets ax over woman’s murder
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police has recommended the dismissal of a police officer who shot dead a 52-year-old woman in Quezon City last month, an incident that was caught on viral...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 17,860 vaccine doses unaccounted for in Iloilo
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Mayor Jerry Treñas has demanded an explanation for the 17,860 doses of COVID-19 vaccines that the city has yet to receive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR pushes stricter implementation of environmental laws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR pushes stricter implementation of environmental laws


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights yesterday expressed support for the creation of an office that will ensure the strict enforcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Navotas eyes night inoculation at fish port
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Navotas eyes night inoculation at fish port


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Navotas City government plans to implement a night-shift vaccination drive once it finishes vaccinating daytime workers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 CHR probes teen’s death in Laguna drug sting
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights has started its investigation into the killing of a 16-year-old boy and his companion in a drug sting in Biñan, Laguna.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 San Juan feast day water splashing banned in Bacolod
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The traditional splashing of water to celebrate the feast of St. Joseph the Baptist is prohibited in this city.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 San Juan claims herd immunity
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
San Juan, Metro Manila’s second-least populated territory, has vaccinated 63 percent of its target population to achieve herd immunity, the city government said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with