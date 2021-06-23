



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Court clears FlipTop rapper Loonie, 3 others of drug charge
This undated photo release shows FlipTop rapper Loonie.
News5/Released

                     

                        

                           
Court clears FlipTop rapper Loonie, 3 others of drug charge

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 5:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A Makati court has junked the drug case against FlipTop rapper Loonie whose real name is Marlon Perroramas and three others after it found that required witnesses were not present during the buy-bust operation in September 2019.



The Makati Regional Trial Court 64 granted Perroramas’ demurrer to evidence and junked the illegal drug trading case filed against him, his sister Idyll Liza, and two of their staff.





A demurrer to evidence is a legal challenge to the sufficiency of prosecution evidence that paves the way for the dismissal of the case halfway through the trial.



In a statement on his Facebook page, Peroramas said he and his sister "are now consulting with their lawyers of an option to file counter charges against individuals who planted evidences [sic] during the supposed buy-bust operation."






Judge Gina Bibat-Palamos, in a ruling dated June 22, held that the chain of custody rule in the case was not followed.



“While it is true that a buy-bust operation is a legally effective and proven procedure, sanctioned by the law, for apprehending drug peddlers and distributors, the law nevertheless also requires strict compliance with procedures laid down by it to ensure that rights are safeguarded,” the court said.



No witnesses



In the case at hand, the only witness the prosecution presented admitted that the elected official and media representative—required witnesses under Section 21 of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs ACT—were not present during the buy-bust operation on Sept. 18, 2019.



The court pointed out that a buy-bust operation, a planned activity, gives arresting officers sufficient time to secure the presence of witnesses.



“Their presence only during the inventory several hours later serves absolutely no purpose, at all, as the evidence would have long been in the possession of the operatives at that time. In other words, the buy-bust team has enough time and opportunity to bring with them said witnesses,” the ruling read.



Citing People v. Tomawis, the Makati court noted that the presence of three witnesses, from the justice department, media and public elective office, at the time of seizure “would belie any doubt as to the source, identity and integrity of the seized drug” and controvert the defense of frame-up.



Not bringing witnesses to the time of arrest and calling them in for the inventory does not achieve the purpose of the law in having the witnesses to prevent or insulate against the planting of drugs, it added.



“It is incumbent upon the prosecution to account for these witnesses’ absence by presenting a justifiable reason therefor or, at the very least, by showing that genuine and sufficient efforts were exerted by the apprehending officers to secure their presence,” the ruling read.



The court said that in the present case, there was no evidence presented or even attempt to justify the absence of an elected official or DOJ representative during the operation.



“In view of this unjustified deviation from the chain of custody rule, the court in therefore constrained to conclude that the integrity and evidentiary value of the item purportedly seized the accused, which consequently warrants the dismissal of the case,” it also said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DRUG CASE
                                                      LOONIE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NPA arms cache found in Abra
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Acting on information from surrenderees, government troopers found a cache of guns and ammunition of New People’s Army rebels in Barangay Alangtin in Tubo, Abra on Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG cites 3 cities for COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG cites 3 cities for COVID-19 vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The city government under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte registered its highest single-day record of 37,234 doses ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 17,860 vaccine doses unaccounted for in Iloilo
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Mayor Jerry Treñas has demanded an explanation for the 17,860 doses of COVID-19 vaccines that the city has yet to receive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cop gets ax over woman’s murder
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police has recommended the dismissal of a police officer who shot dead a 52-year-old woman in Quezon City last month, an incident that was caught on viral...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tsinoy held for vaccine slot sale in Manila
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A Filipino-Chinese was arrested for allegedly selling vaccination slots in Manila at P50,000 each

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 50% of NCR Plus vaccinated by October doable, says presidential adviser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
50% of NCR Plus vaccinated by October doable, says presidential adviser


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is projecting that about half of the populations of Metro Manila,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 CHR probes teen’s death in Laguna drug sting
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights has started its investigation into the killing of a 16-year-old boy and his companion in a drug sting in Biñan, Laguna.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 San Juan feast day water splashing banned in Bacolod
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The traditional splashing of water to celebrate the feast of St. Joseph the Baptist is prohibited in this city.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 San Juan claims herd immunity
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
San Juan, Metro Manila’s second-least populated territory, has vaccinated 63 percent of its target population to achieve herd immunity, the city government said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 39 charged for phishing
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Police on Monday filed charges against 39 workers of a marketing firm allegedly targeting credit card information and login credentials of foreigners living abroad.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with