



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
A supply of 1.17 million doses per month for the private sector and local government units is expected to arrive by mid-July and August through Go Negosyo's "A Dose of Hope" program.
Johan Nilsson via TT News Agency via AFP, file

                     

                        

                           
50% of NCR Plus vaccinated by October doable, says presidential adviser

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 4:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is projecting that about half of the populations of Metro Manila, as well as those of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal provinces, can be vaccinated for COVID-19 by October.



Agreeing with the recommendations of research group OCTA, Concepcion said that achieving this "population protection" target can catalyze the further reopening of businesses in the economic centers of the country.



The country is currently administering around 220,000 daily.



Concepcion, who is also the founder of SME advocacy program Go Negosyo, said the private sector in consultation with medical advisers, is also picturing how the "next normal" will look like as the country reaches its milestone in vaccination, similar to what is happening in the United States.



"The next normal will be dependent on our ability to achieve these levels of people vaccinated and failure to do so will slow down the opening of the economy," Concepcion said in a statement.



Having taken his completing second shot of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Concepcion also encouraged the public to get inoculated.





Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion receives his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.





Participation is needed, he said, especially now that newer mutations such as the Delta variant are threatening a return of outbreaks.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINATION
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      GO NEGOSYO
                                                      JOEY CONCEPCION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NPA arms cache found in Abra
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Acting on information from surrenderees, government troopers found a cache of guns and ammunition of New People’s Army rebels in Barangay Alangtin in Tubo, Abra on Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG cites 3 cities for COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG cites 3 cities for COVID-19 vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The city government under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte registered its highest single-day record of 37,234 doses ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 17,860 vaccine doses unaccounted for in Iloilo
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Mayor Jerry Treñas has demanded an explanation for the 17,860 doses of COVID-19 vaccines that the city has yet to receive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cop gets ax over woman’s murder
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police has recommended the dismissal of a police officer who shot dead a 52-year-old woman in Quezon City last month, an incident that was caught on viral...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tsinoy held for vaccine slot sale in Manila
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A Filipino-Chinese was arrested for allegedly selling vaccination slots in Manila at P50,000 each

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Court clears FlipTop rapper Loonie, 3 others of drug charge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court clears FlipTop rapper Loonie, 3 others of drug charge


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has junked the drug case against FlipTop rapper Loonie whose real name is Marlon Perroramas and three others...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Koronadal ICU bed occupancy down 72%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Koronadal ICU bed occupancy down 72%


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The utilization rate of intensive care units for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Koronadal City went down to 72 percent,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A&ntilde;o warns mayors missing in action during calamities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Año warns mayors missing in action during calamities


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local chief executives should undertake preparedness measures and response protocols to ensure the safety of their constituents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR pushes stricter implementation of environmental laws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR pushes stricter implementation of environmental laws


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights yesterday expressed support for the creation of an office that will ensure the strict enforcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Navotas eyes night inoculation at fish port
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Navotas eyes night inoculation at fish port


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Navotas City government plans to implement a night-shift vaccination drive once it finishes vaccinating daytime workers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with