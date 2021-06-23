San Juan feast day water splashing banned in Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — The traditional splashing of water to celebrate the feast of St. Joseph the Baptist is prohibited in this city.

In an executive order, Mayor Evelio Leonardia said violators face charges of unjust vexation under the Revised Penal Code.

Leonardia said public gatherings to mark the feast day tomorrow is also prohibited.

Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson had earlier ordered the closure of resorts and other recreational sites in the province from June 23 to 25 to prevent mass gatherings, which are blamed for the rise in COVID-19 cases.