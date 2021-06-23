



































































 




   







   















NPA arms cache found in Abra

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson, Artemio Dumlao (The Philippine Star) - June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
LA TRINIDAD, Benguet, Philippines — Acting on information from surrenderees, government troopers found a cache of guns and ammunition of New People’s Army rebels in Barangay Alangtin in Tubo, Abra on Sunday.



The military said four rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun, a caliber .38 revolver and bullets were recovered by personnel of the 71st Infantry Battalion, 69th IB, 73rd Military Intelligence Company and Abra police.



In South Cotabato, suspected NPA rebels Kristine Kala, 22, and Carla Lasib, 20, were arrested in T’boli town for alleged possession of fragmentation grenades and sachets of shabu.



Maj. Irish Parangan, T’boli police chief, said the two were initially held for showing fake contact-tracing cards, which are required for non-residents entering the province.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

