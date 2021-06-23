San Juan claims herd immunity

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan, Metro Manila’s second-least populated territory, has vaccinated 63 percent of its target population to achieve herd immunity, the city government said yesterday.

Mayor Francis Zamora said 53,407 San Juan residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number represents more than half of the city’s target of 85,400 residents for herd immunity.

“We are targeting to vaccinate 70 percent of our total population or 85,400 of 122,000 for us to achieve herd immunity in San Juan City,” Zamora said in a statement.

The mayor earlier said “as long as we receive replenishments of vaccines, our city can vaccinate approximately 2,500 to 3,000 individuals a day. At that rate, San Juan may reach herd immunity by the end of August 2021.”

Meanwhile, the city also announced that four out of its 21 barangays were now COVID-19 free. These were Isabelita, Maytunas, Pasadena and St. Joseph, which had recorded zero active cases as of yesterday, Zamora said.

Active cases in the city also went down.

“We are happy to announce that once again our city has been able to further pull down the number of active COVID-19 cases to only just 67,” Zamora added.