Cop gets ax over woman’s murder

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Internal Affairs Service (IAS) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has recommended the dismissal of a police officer who shot dead a 52-year-old woman in Quezon City last month, an incident that was caught on viral video.



The IAS on Monday submitted a copy of it resolution on the administrative case of Hensie Zinampan. It is now up to PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar whether to approve the recommendation for the police officer’s dismissal or to conduct a further review.



In reaching the decision, IAS inspector general Alfegar Triambulo cited the video which showed Zinampan shooting his neighbor Lilibeth Luceno one night in May.



The video, which went viral on social media, showed Zinampan, who was drunk, in a confrontation with Luceno. He was seen grabbing her hair and shooting her despite her pleas.



Triambulo said the video is strong evidence showing Zinampan committing murder, a grave offense wherein the administrative penalty is dismissal from the service.



“Aside from the video clip, there are three witnesses with straighforward accounts against Zinampan,” he said in a phone interview.



Zinaampan, in his reply to the charges against him, cited his his awards in the PNP and his length of service as a police officer as mitigating circumstances and why he should not be dismissed from the service.



According to Triambulo, Zinampan could not use his previous accomplishments in the PNP to reduce the penalty against him.



Prior to the shooting, Zinampan has no derogatory record since he became a police officer in 2006.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

