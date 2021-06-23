Tsinoy held for vaccine slot sale in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino-Chinese was arrested for allegedly selling vaccination slots in Manila at P50,000 each

James Chua was arrested in a sting launched by the Manila Police District Special Mayor’s Reaction Team in Pasay City last June 11, according to Major Rosalino Ibay Jr.

A delivery rider told police that payments were delivered to the suspect for vaccination slots offered by the Manila health department.

The suspect will face charges of estafa through false pretense or fraudulent representation under the Revised Penal Code, as well as violation of the Manila city ordinance against the vaccine slot sale.