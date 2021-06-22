



































































 




   







   















Chinese nabbed for P258 million shabu
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno presents five drug suspects linked to former Maguindanao town mayor Montasir Sabal, who was killed by police, during a press conference at city hall yesterday.
Edd Gumban

                     

                        

                           
Chinese nabbed for P258 million shabu

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Emmanuel Tupas, Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Around 38 kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P258.4 million were confiscated yesterday by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) from a Chinese man during a sting in Malate, Manila.



Zhizun Chen, 38, allegedly yielded at least 23 kilos of shabu worth P156.4 million at the parking area of a condominium building along Remedios street at around 1 p.m., PDEA spokesman Derrick Carreon said.



Carreon said the drugs, placed in boxes, were found in Zhizun’s Toyota Grandia van.



PDEA agents and operatives of the Manila Police District (MPD) then raided a condominium unit where 15 more kilos of shabu amounting to P102 million were recovered.



PDEA chief Wilkins Villanueva said the raid was related to the anti-narcotics operation conducted by police in Imus, Cavite on Saturday.



Police also confiscated from the Chinese three cell phones, a brick of marijuana

and some 10 liters of chemical shabu precursors.



P58 million drug haul



Meanwhile, more than P58 million worth of shabu was confiscated by operatives of the MPD during a sting over the weekend.



Tamano Daud, Ismael Daud, Norma Maguid, Bainor Maguid and Omar Redia were presented by Mayor Isko Moreno and MPD director Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco to media yesterday.



Francisco said the suspects were arrested at a house in Imus, Cavite on Saturday.



Anti-narcotics agents seized more than eight kilos of shabu valued at P58,024,400 during the anti-narcotics operation.



Police said the suspects are reportedly members of the Tamano drug ring allegedly responsible for the distribution of drugs in Manila, Quezon City and Rizal.



The suspects are being held on charges of drug trafficking.



Francisco said the drug group is linked to former Maguindanao town mayor Montasir Sabal, who was killed in an alleged gun scuffle with a police officer in San Juan City on Thursday.



Sabal’s brother, Abdul Wahab, was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Malate, Manila on Feb. 10 last year.



The Sabals were included in President Duterte's narco list. – Jose Rodel Clapano


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

