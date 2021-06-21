



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
COVID-positive inmate escapes from South Cotabato isolation facility
This undated photo shows South Cotabato Provincial Hospital.
PIA

                     

                        

                           
COVID-positive inmate escapes from South Cotabato isolation facility

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 4:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Authorities have launched an extensive hunt for a detainee from the South Cotabato provincial jail who escaped from an isolation facility here for COVID-19 patients.



Regie Grecia, 29, who tested positive for COVID-19, was being prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.



Grecia reportedly escaped from the isolation facility of the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital on Sunday.



Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. said Monday he has directed the South Cotabato provincial police and the management of the provincial jail to jointly look into the incident and cooperate in locating Grecia.



Jail officials have confirmed that Grecia was among the detainees in the South Cotabato provincial jail who tested positive for COVID-19.



The sources declined to give the exact number of detainees under their watch who got infected with coronavirus.



They insinuated that records can be obtained from the Provincial Health Office and from the Department of Health-12.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      SOUTH COTABATO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Nueva Ecija bettor wins P15.5 million lotto pot
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A lone bettor in San Jose, Nueva Ecija won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto draw on Saturday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Group seeks suspension of military ops in Bangsamoro
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Humanitarian organization Oxfam Philippines has called for the suspension of military offensives in the Bangsamoro region, noting these have displaced more than 15,000 families in Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 P5 million smuggled cigarettes seized
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of P5 million were seized by police and intelligence agents of the Bureau of Customs in this city on Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Eastern Visayas posts record-high COVID-19 cases
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Eastern Visayas yesterday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic started last year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 3 bandits slain in Maguindanao clash
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Three members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were killed while four others were wounded in an encounter in this province yesterday morning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila resumes walk-in vaccination for COVID-19 after low turnout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila resumes walk-in vaccination for COVID-19 after low turnout


                              

                                 33 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Monday ordered the resumption of walk-in vaccinations for COVID-19 following a low turnout in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DENR creates interim unit for environmental laws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DENR creates interim unit for environmental laws


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has created an interim office as part of efforts to intensify the enforcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alcohol, paracetamol top &lsquo;pandemic poisons&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alcohol, paracetamol top ‘pandemic poisons’


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Society of Clinical and Occupational Toxicology and environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition have warned the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDEA, PNP guidelines in drug ops out soon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDEA, PNP guidelines in drug ops out soon


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Philippine National Police will soon release unified guidelines that will be followed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorenzana to soldiers&rsquo; children: Be good
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorenzana to soldiers’ children: Be good


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the nation celebrated Father’s Day, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reminded the children of soldiers to always...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with