COVID-positive inmate escapes from South Cotabato isolation facility

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Authorities have launched an extensive hunt for a detainee from the South Cotabato provincial jail who escaped from an isolation facility here for COVID-19 patients.

Regie Grecia, 29, who tested positive for COVID-19, was being prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Grecia reportedly escaped from the isolation facility of the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital on Sunday.

Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. said Monday he has directed the South Cotabato provincial police and the management of the provincial jail to jointly look into the incident and cooperate in locating Grecia.

Jail officials have confirmed that Grecia was among the detainees in the South Cotabato provincial jail who tested positive for COVID-19.

The sources declined to give the exact number of detainees under their watch who got infected with coronavirus.

They insinuated that records can be obtained from the Provincial Health Office and from the Department of Health-12.