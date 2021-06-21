Nueva Ecija bettor wins P15.5 million lotto pot
Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - June 21, 2021 - 12:00am
A lone bettor in San Jose, Nueva Ecija won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto draw on Saturday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) reported yesterday.
The player picked the six-digit winning combination 23-02-31-20-06-28, which had a total jackpot prize of P15.45 million, acording to PCSO general manager Royina Garma.
Thirty-six other players won P24,000 each for guessing five of the six-digit winning combination.
The 6/42 Regular Lotto draw is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
