Nueva Ecija bettor wins P15.5 million lotto pot

A lone bettor in San Jose, Nueva Ecija won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto draw on Saturday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) reported yesterday.

The player picked the six-digit winning combination 23-02-31-20-06-28, which had a total jackpot prize of P15.45 million, acording to PCSO general manager Royina Garma.

Thirty-six other players won P24,000 each for guessing five of the six-digit winning combination.

The 6/42 Regular Lotto draw is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.