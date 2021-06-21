



































































 




   







   















Go commits to help crisis-stricken communities recover

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — As part of his efforts to help in the recovery of more crisis victims in the country, Sen. Bong Go has provided aid to families whose houses were damaged during a fire incident in Barangay Ilang, Davao City.



Go’s team carried out a two-day outreach activity at the NHA Office in Davao City from June 17 to 18.



The team grouped the 100 beneficiaries into smaller batches to ensure distribution’s efficiency while adhering to the government’s recommended safety and health protocols.



The staff distributed grocery packs, meals, masks, face shields and vitamins to the beneficiaries.



Go, in his video message, advised the beneficiaries to remain vigilant and follow protocols to prevent the spread of COVID.



Aside from Go’s assistance, several government agencies extended more aid to the fire victims to further accelerate their recovery.



Financial assistance and additional grocery packs were earlier provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development while medicinesand hygiene kits were given to the beneficiaries by the Department of Health.



Go commended and supported the National Housing Authority for assessing the situation to determine how qualified individuals can benefit best from its emergency housingsssistance program.



Fire victim Valenta Manla thanked Go and the government for helping communities affected by crisis to recover.



Go, chair of the Senate committee on health, encouraged residents to seek medical assistance at the Southern Philippines Medical Center, where a Malasakit Center is ready to help them pay their hospital expenses.



A one-stop shop designed for poor and indigent patients, the Malasakit Center was first established in 2018 in Cebu City as part of Go’s commitment to provide Filipinos with convenient access to quality health care services.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

