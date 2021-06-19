3 dead, 6 hurt in Maguindanao gun attack

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed three villagers and seriously wounded six others in a daring attack in Buldon town in Maguindanao Friday night.

The fatalities, Jay-ar Diaz, Bonbon Diaz and the minor Jimmy Manimbula died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were whiling away time in a videoke bar in Barangay Edcor in Buldon, a hinterland town in the first district of Maguindanao when their killers, armed with pistols and assault rifles, arrived and opened fire, killing all three of them instantly.

The suspects also shot and wounded Aljun Mokudef, Jaymark Mokudef, Alvin Ampang, Christopher Sayas, Ariel Diaz and the pregnant Michelle Victoriano.

Col. Donald Madamba, director of the Maguindanao provincial police, said Saturday there is a possibility that the atrocity could be linked to a deep-seated “rido” or family feud, between the victims and their killers.

The injured Mokudefs belong to the non-Moro ethic Teduray community in Maguindanao’s adjoining North and South Upi towns.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said he has directed the Buldon municipal police to tap local leaders and barangay elders in identifying the culprits for prosecution.

Ugale said intelligence agents from PRO-BAR are now helping investigators and the local government unit of Buldon put closure to the incident.