



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
3 dead, 6 hurt in Maguindanao gun attack
Satellite image shows Buldon town in Maguindanao.
Google Maps

                     

                        

                           
3 dead, 6 hurt in Maguindanao gun attack

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2021 - 6:29pm                           

                        


                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed three villagers and seriously wounded six others in a daring attack in Buldon town in Maguindanao Friday night.



The fatalities, Jay-ar Diaz, Bonbon Diaz and the minor Jimmy Manimbula died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.



They were whiling away time in a videoke bar in Barangay Edcor in Buldon, a hinterland town in the first district of Maguindanao when their killers, armed with pistols and assault rifles, arrived and opened fire, killing all three of them instantly.



The suspects also shot and wounded Aljun Mokudef, Jaymark Mokudef, Alvin Ampang, Christopher Sayas, Ariel Diaz and the pregnant Michelle Victoriano.   



Col. Donald Madamba, director of the Maguindanao provincial police, said Saturday there is a possibility that the atrocity could be linked to a deep-seated “rido” or family feud, between the victims and their killers.



The injured Mokudefs belong to the non-Moro ethic Teduray community in Maguindanao’s adjoining North and South Upi towns.



Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said he has directed the Buldon municipal police to tap local leaders and barangay elders in identifying the culprits for prosecution.



Ugale said intelligence agents from PRO-BAR are now helping investigators and the local government unit of Buldon put closure to the incident. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GUN ATTACK
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Boy, 16, companion slain in Laguna drug ops
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 June 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A 16-year-old boy and his companion were killed in an anti-drug operation in Biñan, Laguna on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Davao logs highest COVID-19 cases in one day
                              


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 June 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Davao City logged 482 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest recorded in the area in one day, according to OCTA Research.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 killeds in Zamboanga ambush
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 June 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Four persons were killed in an ambush in Barangay Tugbungan in this city on Thursday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘Lifting age restrictions for travelers to boost Boracay tourism’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 June 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 MNN The municipal government of Malay in Aklan is optimistic that the lifting of age restrictions for interzonal travel in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ will boost tourism in Boraca...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sandigan affirms ex-Lanao Norte town mayor’s conviction
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 June 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of former mayor Norlaine Limbona of Pantar, Lanao del Norte in connection with the illegal grant of cash advances to a municipal employee in 2008 amounting to P11.8 m...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA, DOLE support essential to Bangsamoro OFW law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA, DOLE support essential to Bangsamoro OFW law


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangsamoro government shall coordinate with Malacañang its implementation of a new regional law protecting constituent-overseas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 12 Chinese held for kidnappings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
12 Chinese held for kidnappings


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Twelve Chinese were arrested in Parañaque and Pasay for allegedly kidnapping employees of Philippine offshore gaming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P2 million shabu seized in Taguig
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P2 million shabu seized in Taguig


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than P2 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu was seized from two persons in a sting in Taguig on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DPWH: More projects to be completed this year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DPWH: More projects to be completed this year


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Public Works and Highways expects the flow of traffic to improve further, not only along EDSA, but throughout...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila traffic rerouted for Rizal&rsquo;s birth anniversary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila traffic rerouted for Rizal’s birth anniversary


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some roads in Manila would be closed to vehicular traffic today for national hero Dr. Jose Rizal’s 160th birth anniversary,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with