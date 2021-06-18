



































































 




   







   















Alleged gunrunner arrested in Pasay

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 18, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ge. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday ordered an investigation of a suspected gunrunner who was arrested in Pasay on Tuesday.



Eleazar said probers should determine if John Christian Bautista was operating alone or part of a crime ring.



“If he is part of a group, we have to track down the other members,” he said.



The suspect was apprehended by police during an entrapment operation along Macapagal Avenue.



Bautista reportedly transacted with his customers through a chat group on Facebook.



At least 13 firearms, including a submachine gun, an assault rifle, a  shotgun and a sniper rifle were seized from the suspect during a follow-up operation at his house in Imus, Cavite.



Probers found out that Bautista used courier delivery service providers in his transactions to avoid detection by the authorities.



Eleazar reminded courier service providers to be wary of items they are delivering and make sure that the packages do not contain contraband.



“We will find out kung paano ito nakalusot nang hindi nalalaman ng courier service na kontrabando ang idine-deliver nila,” he said.



Eleazar also ordered probers to unmask Bautista’s customers to determine if they are members of criminal groups.



"Hindi biro ang taas ng kalibre ng mga baril na ibinebenta ng suspek. Baka sa mga sindikato o mga kriminal niya ito inilalako," he said.               


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

