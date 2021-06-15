2 more mayors in Central Mindanao sick of COVID-19

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two more mayors in central Mindanao tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Floro Gandam of Lake Sebu town in South Cotabato announced Wednesday he is now in an isolation facility for a 14-day quarantine.

“Good enough I am asymptomatic. I will be back soon,” he said in a message distributed to different media outfits in central Mindanao.

Mayor Florenito Gonzaga of Magpet North Cotabato told reporters he, too, tested positive for COVID-19.

Relatives confirmed to reporters that Gonzaga is now confined in a hospital.

The vice mayors of Lake Sebu and the Magpet have temporarily assumed the posts vacated by Gandam and Gonzaga, respectively.

The mayor of Tulunan town in North Cotabato, Reuel Limbungan Jr., went on leave early on for medication due to coronavirus infection.

Mayor Angelo Montilla of Tacurong City, also in central Mindanao, died last week in a hospital due to COVID-19.