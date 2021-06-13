DENR, SMC join forces for Pasig River cleanup

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has partnered with San Miguel Corp. (SMC) to work in the dredging and cleanup of Pasig River, DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu said yesterday.

The Pasig River dredging project is a major venture to rehabilitate one of the largest river systems connected to Manila Bay.

Cimatu said the recent signing of a memorandum of agreement signifies the start of the project and the commitment of DENR and SMC to clean up the river.

“This project does not only directly complement our ongoing rehabilitation of Manila Bay, but one can just imagine the positive impacts the cleanup and rehabilitation of Pasig River could bring to the majority of our population and to the ecosystems that connect to it,” he said.

The dredging project, which is part of SMC’s commitment to the Adopt-a-River Program, aims to improve Pasig River’s water flow and mitigate flooding by deepening and widening its shallow and narrow portions.

The ongoing Tullahan-Tinajeros River rehabilitation project is SMC’s first Adopt-a-River partnership with the DENR.

In the agreement, DENR will provide the technical expertise for the project while SMC will provide manpower support and dredging equipment.

SMC has identified the Pandacan-Paco area, Estrella in Makati, and near C5 Road, Manila Bay and EDSA, as priority dredging sites.

SMC president Ramon Ang said SMC has invested in a cutter suction dredger—which can dredge 1,000 tons per hour, 10,000 tons per 10 hours a day, or three million tons a year—and a hopper barge for high-volume dredging and transfer of dredged materials to a designated site.

He said they are also looking into conducting percussion drilling for areas that are difficult to dredge due to heavy materials.