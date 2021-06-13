



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DENR, SMC join forces for Pasig River cleanup
The Pasig River dredging project is a major venture to rehabilitate one of the largest river systems connected to Manila Bay.
Michael Varcas, file

                     

                        

                           
DENR, SMC join forces for Pasig River cleanup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rhodina Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - June 13, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has partnered with San Miguel Corp. (SMC) to work in the dredging and cleanup of Pasig River, DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu said yesterday.



The Pasig River dredging project is a major venture to rehabilitate one of the largest river systems connected to Manila Bay.



Cimatu said the recent signing of a memorandum of agreement signifies the start of the project and the commitment of DENR and SMC to clean up the river.



“This project does not only directly complement our ongoing rehabilitation of Manila Bay, but one can just imagine the positive impacts the cleanup and rehabilitation of Pasig River could bring to the majority of our population and to the ecosystems that connect to it,” he said.



The dredging project, which is part of SMC’s commitment to the Adopt-a-River Program, aims to improve Pasig River’s water flow and mitigate flooding by deepening and widening its shallow and narrow portions.



The ongoing Tullahan-Tinajeros River rehabilitation project is SMC’s first Adopt-a-River partnership with the DENR.



In the agreement, DENR will provide the technical expertise for the project while SMC will provide manpower support and dredging equipment.



SMC has identified the Pandacan-Paco area, Estrella in Makati, and near C5 Road, Manila Bay and EDSA, as priority dredging sites.



SMC president Ramon Ang said SMC has invested in a cutter suction dredger—which can dredge 1,000 tons per hour, 10,000 tons per 10 hours a day, or three million tons a year—and a hopper barge for high-volume dredging and transfer of dredged materials to a designated site.



He said they are also looking into conducting percussion drilling for areas that are difficult to dredge due to heavy materials.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PASIG RIVER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 San Juan’s active cases down to 88
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
From over a thousand cases two months ago, the number of active COVID-19 cases in San Juan is down to 88 as of
yesterday, Mayor Francis Zamora said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 ambush victims  accused of swindling
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two persons killed in an ambush in Quezon City on Wednesday were respondents in an estafa or swindling case, according to a report by the Quezon City Police District.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 30 Davao del Sur barangays gets support from mining firm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
30 Davao del Sur barangays gets support from mining firm


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thirty barangays in Kiblawan, Davao del Sur each got P25,000 “seed money” for development initiatives from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Independence Day  rallies banned in Manila
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Manila Police District  will not allow protesters to stage rallies in the city to mark Independence Day today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thousands displaced by flashfloods in South Cotabato
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thousands displaced by flashfloods in South Cotabato


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 2,000 villagers got displaced by flashfloods that swept through low-lying barangays in South Cotabato province...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 6 hurt, 2 missing as fire hits oil tanker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
6 hurt, 2 missing as fire hits oil tanker


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Six persons were injured and two were reported missing when an oil tanker caught fire as it was refueling at the Delpan Wharf...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eleazar: Drug war remains on track
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eleazar: Drug war remains on track


                              

                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The government’s war on drugs remains on track, the Philippine National Police said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 LRT-2 stations closed this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 LRT-2 stations closed this month


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) closed three stations to passengers yesterday as it prepares to extend its tracks to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Public warned vs Taal&rsquo;s sulphur dioxide emission
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Public warned vs Taal’s sulphur dioxide emission


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Elevated levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide emission that are harmful to humans and crops have been monitored in Taal Volcano,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PNP drops raps vs whistle-blower
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After a thorough review, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar concluded whistle-blower Nina Ellaine-Dizon should not have been charged in connection with the alleged “vaccine for sale”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with