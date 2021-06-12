NBI files raps vs cops in Calbayog mayorâ€™s slay

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed charges against seven policemen tagged in the killing of Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino.

Lt. Col. Harry Sucayre, Maj. Shyrille Co Tan, Capt. Dino Goles, Lt. Julio Armeza Jr., Cpl. Julius Garcia and S/Sgts. Niel Cebu and Edsel Omega were charged with murder and frustrated murder.

Civilians Niño Salem, Julius Garcia, Randy Merelos, and several John and Jane Does were included in the charge sheet.

“We are confident that we have an airtight case based on the thorough and impartial investigation... conducted by our regional office headed by director Jerry Abiera and NBI-Samar district office headed by Ferdie Dagdag,” NBI-Eastern Visayas deputy director Antonio Pagatpat said.

He said they have more than 50 sworn statements of witnesses, footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, video clips provided by witnesses, forensic reports, ballistics and other laboratory results.

Ambush, not shootout

The NBI official said the evidence they gathered confirmed that the incident was an ambush and not a chance encounter as alleged by the suspects.

”CCTV camera footage alone showed that it was not a chance encounter but a premeditated one,” Pagatpat said.

Aquino’s driver Dennis Abayon and police escort S/Sgt. Rodeo Sario were killed in the incident. The mayor’s assistant Mansfiled Labonite was wounded.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the seven police officers were placed under restrictive custody yesterday.

“Sinisiguro ko po sa inyo na hindi pagtatakpan ng PNP ang mga pulis na umano’y sangkot sa pagpaslang kay Mayor Aquino,” Eleazar said.

He said the police officers should make themselves available for further investigation, including the inquiry being conducted by the Senate.

M/Sgt. Jose Jay Scenario told a recent Senate hearing that Aquino’s political rival conspired with the policemen to obtain a search warrant against the mayor and implicate him as a protector of a policeman involved in the illegal drug trade. - Ralph Edwin Villanueva