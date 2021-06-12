Masbate vice mayor held for polâ€™s murder

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Mayor Nelson Cambaya of Batuan, Masbate was arrested in Camarines Norte on Thursday in connection with the killing of former vice mayor Charlie Yuson III.

Cambaya was arrested in Barangay Quinapagian in Mercedes town at around 5 p.m., according to Camarines Norte police director Col. Julius Guadamor.

The arrest was based on a warrant issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 42 for murder and frustrated murder.

The local official was brought to the Mercedes police station where he underwent booking procedures.

Cambaya is among the seven people tagged in Yuson’s murder.

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam, who is accused of masterminding the killing, surrendered in April.

Cam’s son Marco Martin, Junel Gomez, Bradfor Solis, Juanito de Luna and Rigo de la Cruz are the other suspects.

Yuson was Cam’s political opponent in the 2019 elections.

Yuson was gunned down in Sampaloc, Manila on Oct. 10, 2019. His companion Alberto Alforte IV was wounded. - Cet Dematera