3 drug suspects killed, P68 million shabu seized in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — Ten kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P68 million were seized from three drug suspects who were killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers in Cebu City on Thursday night.

Authorities identified the fatalities as Lihbon Kerr Bargayo, Christopher Lim and Boyet Rama.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Bargayo drew his gun when he sensed he was transacting with undercover agents in Barangay Campo 4 in Talisay City.

The suspects tried to escape in a Toyota Vios but they were cornered in Barangay Taptap.

Instead of surrendering, Eleazar said the suspects shot it out with policemen. – Iris Hazel Mascardo