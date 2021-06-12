



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
3 drug suspects killed, P68 million shabu seized in Cebu

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ten kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P68 million were seized from three drug suspects who were killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers in Cebu City on Thursday night.



Authorities identified the fatalities as Lihbon Kerr Bargayo, Christopher Lim and Boyet Rama.



Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Bargayo drew his gun when he sensed he was transacting with undercover agents in Barangay Campo 4 in Talisay City.



The suspects tried to escape in a Toyota Vios but they were cornered in Barangay Taptap.



Instead of surrendering, Eleazar said the suspects  shot it out with policemen. – Iris Hazel Mascardo


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SHABU
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Masbate vice mayor arrested over 2019 slay of vice mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Masbate vice mayor arrested over 2019 slay of vice mayor


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The incumbent vice mayor of Batuan town in Masbate has been arrested over the 2019 killing of then town Vice Mayor Charlie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Cebu lacks quarantine hotels for OFWs, ROFs&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Cebu lacks quarantine hotels for OFWs, ROFs’


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Cebu province lacks hotels to serve as quarantine facilities for overseas Filipino workers and returning overseas Filipinos,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Village chief faces raps for quarantine Violations
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The barangay captain of San Mariano in Sta. Marcela town in Apayao is facing charges for allegedly violating quarantine protocols.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sandigan acquits Elenita Binay in P45 million graft case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sandigan acquits Elenita Binay in P45 million graft case


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Sandiganbayan has acquitted Elenita Binay, wife of former vice president Jejomar Binay, of graft and malversation charges...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Whistle-blower eyes suit vs PNP vaccine sale
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The person who exposed the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccine slots is considering filing counter-charges against the Philippine National Police for implicating her in the scam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP reviews &lsquo;vaccine for sale&rsquo; raps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP reviews ‘vaccine for sale’ raps


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a review of the charges against whistle-blower Nina Ellaine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LTFRB: P860 million incentives given to PUV drivers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LTFRB: P860 million incentives given to PUV drivers


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Nearly P860 million in incentives and subsidies have been distributed to public utility vehicle drivers nationwide under the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDEA awaits OSG move on Veloso&rsquo;s narco list removal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDEA awaits OSG move on Veloso’s narco list removal


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency will wait for the action of the Office of the Solicitor General on the order of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI files raps vs cops in Calbayog mayor&rsquo;s slay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI files raps vs cops in Calbayog mayor’s slay


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against seven policemen tagged in the killing of Calbayog City Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Masbate vice mayor held for pol&rsquo;s murder
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Masbate vice mayor held for pol’s murder


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Vice Mayor Nelson Cambaya of Batuan, Masbate was arrested in Camarines Norte on Thursday in connection with the killing of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with