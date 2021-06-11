Las PiÃ±as expands vaccination to essential workers

MANILA, Philippines — Las Piñas started vaccinating essential workers or those belonging to the A4 category on June 8 as part of efforts to make vaccines easily accessible, Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar said yesterday.

Villar said this was in compliance with the Department of Health’s order allowing economic frontliners or those working outside their homes to get vaccinated.

“We believe that with the inoculation of essential workers, we are on the road to slowly rebuild our economy from the impacts of COVID-19,” said the city’s lone district representative.

Villar said the city government is simultaneously vaccinating eligible individuals from the A1 to A4 priority sectors at various vaccination sites.

She reiterated that health protocols must still be observed such as proper wearing of face mask and face shield and maintaining social distancing.

“Broadening access to vaccines will help us meet our goals of achieving herd immunity,” she said.

A total of 101,059 vaccines have been administered in the city, with 70,770 individuals receiving the first dose and 30,289 now fully vaccinated, official figures show.

Villar recently unveiled a vaccine incentive program called “May Bahay sa Bakuna” to entice residents to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinated individuals get a chance to win grocery items, motorcycles and a brand new house and lot.

“We want to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated for people, their families and the community. It will not only protect people but help our economy slowly recover,” she earlier said.

Villar said Las Piñas residents may follow official social media pages of the local government and its officials for updates.