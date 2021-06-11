



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Las PiÃ±as expands vaccination to essential workers
Residents belonging to the A4 vaccine priority list line up to be inoculated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Las Piñas on Tuesday.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Las Piñas expands vaccination to essential workers

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Las Piñas started vaccinating essential workers or those belonging to the A4 category on June 8 as part of efforts to make vaccines easily accessible, Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar said yesterday.



Villar said this was in compliance with the Department of Health’s order allowing economic frontliners or those working outside their homes to get vaccinated.



“We believe that with the inoculation of essential workers, we are on the road to slowly rebuild our economy from the impacts of COVID-19,” said the city’s lone district representative.



Villar said the city government is simultaneously vaccinating eligible individuals from the A1 to A4 priority sectors at various vaccination sites.



She reiterated that health protocols must still be observed such as proper wearing of face mask and face shield and maintaining social distancing.



“Broadening access to vaccines will help us meet our goals of achieving herd immunity,” she said.



A total of 101,059 vaccines have been administered in the city, with 70,770 individuals receiving the first dose and 30,289 now fully vaccinated, official figures show.



Villar recently unveiled a vaccine incentive program called “May Bahay sa Bakuna” to entice residents to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinated individuals get a chance to win grocery items, motorcycles and a brand new house and lot.



“We want to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated for people, their families and the community. It will not only protect people but help our economy slowly recover,” she earlier said.



Villar said Las Piñas residents may follow official social media pages of the local government and its officials for updates.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 QCPD mulls personal grudge as motive behind shooting of QC couple
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QCPD mulls personal grudge as motive behind shooting of QC couple


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The QCPD chief also urged anyone who might have relevant information that will lead to the resolution of this case to report...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Navotas runs out of vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Navotas runs out of vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Navotas City government ran out of vaccines as it opened inoculation of first doses with the Russian brand Sputnik V...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Algal bloom caused greenish water in Taal Lake, DENR says                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Algal bloom caused greenish water in Taal Lake, DENR says


                              

                                                                  By Marlon Luistro |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Calabarzon identified on Wednesday a natural phenomenon called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP sues vaccine sale whistle-blower
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP sues vaccine sale whistle-blower


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The person who exposed the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccine slots is now being accused by the police of involvement in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Advincula to receive &lsquo;red hat&rsquo; on June 18
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Advincula to receive ‘red hat’ on June 18


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After several postponements, Manila Archbishop-elect Cardinal Jose Advincula confirmed yesterday that he is set to receive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs national ID system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs national ID system


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to establish a national identification...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solons' farewell: 5 leave Liberal Party for president's PDP-Laban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solons' farewell: 5 leave Liberal Party for president's PDP-Laban


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan on Wednesday welcomed its new members who came from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE: Senate hearing on drug-related killings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE: Senate hearing on drug-related killings


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, together with the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, will open...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte takes chairmanship of West Philippine Sea panel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte takes chairmanship of West Philippine Sea panel


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City Rep. Feliciano Belmonte Jr. on Tuesday accepted the offer to chair the newly formed West Philippine Sea committee...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arroyo confirms deputy speaker post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arroyo confirms deputy speaker post


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Former president and incumbent Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Wednesday confirmed that she is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solons file first house bill seeking to restore death penalty
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solons file first house bill seeking to restore death penalty


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Members of the House of Representatives will deliberate on the re-imposition of the death penalty on its second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with