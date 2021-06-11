Supreme Court donates 14 tons of vegetables for 120th year

MANILA, Philippines — The magistrates of the Supreme Court yesterday donated 14 tons of assorted vegetables to community pantries in Metro Manila to mark the SC’s 120th anniversary today.

The initiative and the funds used to buy the vegetables came from the pockets of the 14 incumbent magistrates.

In a statement, the SC said the 14 justices, “using their personal resources and working collectively, purchased more than 14 tons of vegetables from farmers to be distributed to various community pantries.”

Some of the vegetables will be given to the Philippine General Hospital’s indigent ward and the Manila Police District.

Among those present at yesterday morning’s event were Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe and Associate Justices Marvic Leonen, Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Ramon Paul Hernando, Mario Lopez, Edgardo Delos Santos and Jhosep Lopez.

“I think most of the justices were able to drop by at different times,” SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said.

Leonen’s polo shirt, bearing the words “Bar Muna Bago Jowa” was noticed by people who attended the event. Jowa is Filipino slang for boyfriend or girlfriend.

Leonen is the 2020/2021 Bar chairman. The next Bar examination for law graduates is scheduled in November.