QCPD mulls personal grudge as motive behind shooting of QC couple
A report from the QCPD public information office said that the victims were shot dead while aboard their vehicle by four unidentified suspects Wednesday night. 
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District is looking at personal grudge as one possible motive behind the shooting of a couple in Brgy. Doña Mariana. 



A report from the QCPD public information office said that the victims were shot dead while aboard their vehicle by four unidentified suspects at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. 



The victims were described as one male "approximately 5’6”- 5’-7” in height, chubby with brown complexion," and another woman "approximately 30-35 years old, wearing black dress, chubby, fair in complexion, and with a diamond image tattoo on her back."



The QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit has since been directed to conduct a thorough investigation of the shooting.



What happened?: Witnesses interviewed by police said that they saw suspects getting off a motorcycle beside the victims' vehicle and shooting them.



One suspect dragged out the woman out of the vehicle, who tried to escape but was shot.



The suspects fled immediately after. 



Barangay watchmen who saw the incident immediately reported to the police authorities for investigation.



"The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the different parts of their bodies that led to their immediate death," the report read. 



Personal grudge: In an interview aired over Super Radyo dzBB, Police Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra, QCPD Director, said that CCTV footage showed that the suspects were tailing the couple for days before the ambush which indicated a personal grudge may be the motive. 



Scene of the crime operatives also recovered from the crime scene cash amounting to P531,600, several pieces of jewelry, a laptop, several IDs, two cellular phones, and a Louis Vuitton Bag.



The two victims remain unidentified, and QCPD has not responded to queries from reporters. 



In a separate interview aired over GMA News TV's Balitanghali, Yarra added that the victims had a previous estafa case filed against them that was dismissed in 2019.



“We have the names of the victims but still subject for validation of the relatives," Yarra also said in the QCPD's statement. 



                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      QCPD
                                                      QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
