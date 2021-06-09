MMDA clears 3 EDSA flyovers of obstructions

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) yesterday ordered the removal of obstructions at the ground level of three flyovers along EDSA.

MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos inspected yesterday the EDSA-Kamuning, Timog and Quezon Avenue flyovers.

Abalos said the clearing operations aim to ensure orderliness and cleanliness in Metro Manila.

MMDA personnel removed illegally parked and abandoned vehicles under the flyovers.

“These cannot be used as impounding areas. The ground level of flyovers should remain as open spaces,” Abalos said.

He said they would fine violators for illegal parking.

Road obstructions such as damaged traffic barriers will be disposed of and used as filling materials at the MMDA impounding area in Marikina, Abalos said.