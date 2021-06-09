



































































 




   







   















PLDT, Smart lauded for efforts vs child abuse
Samson Inocencio Jr., regional vice president for IJM’s global program against OSEC, commended PLDT and Smart for blocking websites that host child sexual exploitation materials.
PLDT, Smart lauded for efforts vs child abuse

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The International Justice Mission (IJM) lauded yesterday PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. for their efforts against online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC).



Samson Inocencio Jr., regional vice president for IJM’s global program against OSEC, commended PLDT and Smart for blocking websites that host child sexual exploitation

materials.



As of end-May, PLDT and Smart have cut access to more than 8,000 links hosting sexually explicit materials featuring children.



“We are pleased to be working with PLDT and Smart in our common mission to make the internet a safer place for children,”

Samson said in a statement.



He said PLDT and Smart’s recent members with the Internet Watch Foundation have provided them access to IWF’s database of more than 9,000 illegal links.



In the second half of May alone, PLDT and Smart blocked more than 3,000 uniform resource locators from the IFW’s blacklist.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

