Inmate escapes from Bilibid

MANILA, Philippines — An inmate escaped from the minimum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) reported yesterday.

BuCor spokesman Gabriel Chaclag said the inmate was set to be released from prison within three years.

The inmate escaped when prison guards conducted “Oplan Galugad” last week.

“He has living out privileges because he is a minimum security prisoner. He is not a high-risk, dangerous inmate,” Chaclag said.

He said inmates with living out privileges are allowed to walk freely around the national penitentiary, but should report to the custodial officer regularly.

Chaclag said convicts close to completing their sentence and those 70 years old and above are housed at the minimum security compound.

“That is part of our reformation program. But sometimes inmates violate their privileges,” Chaclag said.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to recapture the escapee.

Last week, an inmate died and three others were injured when a scuffle erupted at the NBP.