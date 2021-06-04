



































































 




   







   















Gun owner killed, CIDG agent wounded in Maguindanao shootout
The injured agent of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region was brought to the hospital for treatment.
Gun owner killed, CIDG agent wounded in Maguindanao shootout

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 5:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — An owner of an unlicensed shotgun was killed while a policeman was wounded in a brief shootout in Montawal town Friday.



Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region were forced to neutralize the recalcitrant Saidali Sansaluna when he grabbed the pistol of Patrolman John Paul Quitoriano and shot him in the butt.



Police Major Esmail Madin, provincial officer of CIDG-BAR for Maguindanao, said they were to peacefully search for firearms in the house of Arman Maulana in Barangay Bulit in Montawal in Maguindanao but the operation turned awry when housemate Sansaluna resisted, provoking a gunfight.  



Maulana is also known as Astron Maulana, tagged in criminal activities in the municipality and nearby areas in North Cotabato province.



Maulana and Sansaluna were the targets of CIDG-BAR’s operation, based on tips from neighbors privy to their possession of unlicensed firearms.



The CIDG-BAR agents involved in the search operation had a warrant issued by Judge Allan Edwin Bongcavil of the Regional Trial Court Branch 19 in Sultan Kudarat province.



CIDG-BAR agents were forced to return fire when Sansaluna wounded Quitoriano in the butt with the service pistol he grabbed from the officer.



The operation that resulted in the death of Sansaluna was assisted by units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the Maguindanao provincial police and the Montawal municipal police force.



CIDG-BAR agents recovered in the house they raided a 12 gauge shotgun.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND DETECTION GROUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 Man stabs dead 2 daughters
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cet Dematera |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A man stabbed to death his two daughters, aged nine and eight, in Barangay Western Poblacion, Baras, Catanduanes before midnight yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cop caught on video shooting 52-year-old woman in QC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cop caught on video shooting 52-year-old woman in QC


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Zinampan will face a murder complaint for the killing, according to Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BOC seizes P20 million ‘hot’ vehicles
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Bureau of Customs personnel seized on Wednesday three vehicles reportedly smuggled into the country by the same firm that allegedly illegally imported four cars last week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BIFF leader, 34 NPA rebels surrender in Sultan Kudarat
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A  leader of the Maguid faction of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered to the military in Isulan town in this province on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Daily allowance for volunteer health workers set in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Daily allowance for volunteer health workers set in Quezon City


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City said it will provide a daily allowance of up to P2,500 to health workers who would help in its pandemic resp...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to start using body cameras this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to start using body cameras this month


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police will launch today its body-worn camera system at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Eastern Visayas logs record-high COVID-19 cases
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Health-Eastern Visayas Center for Health Development logged 276 COVID-19 cases yesterday, the highest recorded in a day since last year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ilocos Sur town reverts to strictest quarantine
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The municipality of Cabugao in Ilocos Sur has reverted to the strictest enhanced community quarantine for two weeks starting yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 30-km Central Luzon expressway 94% complete
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ding Cervantes |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A four-lane, 30-kilometer expressway that will link the cities of Tarlac and Cabanatuan is 94 percent complete, the Department of Public Works and Highways reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 robbery, kidnap suspects slain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two suspected members of a robbery and kidnap gang were killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers in Calamba, Laguna yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
