Daily allowance for volunteer health workers set in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City on Thursday announced that it will provide a daily allowance of up to P2,500 to health workers who would help in its pandemic response.

A newly signed ordinance mandates the local government to shoulder the food, transportation, and other expenses of volunteer staff who would add to its medical workforce, and help in vaccination efforts.

Starting this June, volunteers would receive a set amount per category: P2,500 for medical doctors, P1,400 for dentists and nurses, P1,300 for post-graduate interns, P1,000 for other allied medical professionals, and P800 for midwives.

QC's figures as of June 2 showed that the city has administered 408,621 doses of COVID-19 jabs.

That translates to 87,063 individuals fully vaccinated, or 5.15% of the 1.7 million target to reach herd immunity there. Some 321,558, meanwhile, have received their first dose.

"The service they render is already of big help to the city especially that we are short in medical staff such as doctors and nurses who are qualified to administer vaccines," said Mayor Joy Belmonte in Filipino.

City health authorities said there are 2,915 active cases remaining as of Thursday, along with 1,122 deaths and 92,658 recoveries.

—

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.