Water service cut-off in 39 barangays

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water will do a cut-and-plug activity on the old mainline along Ortigas Avenue near EDSA in Barangay Ugong Norte, Quezon City to prevent further pipe breakages in the area.

This will cause temporary water service interruption in 39 barangays in the cities of Mandaluyong, Pasig, Quezon and San Juan from Wednesday at 11 p.m. until Thursday 9 a.m.

The affected barangays in Mandaluyong City are Addition Hills, Barangka Drive, Barangka Ibaba, Barangka Ilaya, Barangka Itaas, Buayang Bato, Hagdang Bato Libis, Hagdang Bato Itaas, Highway Hills, Hulo, Malamig, Mauway, Plainview, Pleasant Hills, San Jose, Wack-Wack and East Greenhills In Pasig City, the barangays to be affected are Bagong Ilog, Kapitolyo (portions), Oranbo, San Antonio (portions) and Ugong (portions).

In Quezon City, Barangays Bagong Lipunan, Horseshoe, Immaculate Concepcion, Kaunlaran, Pinagkaisahan, San Martin de Porres, Ugong Norte and Valencia will be affected by the water supply interruption.

In San Juan City, residents of Barangays Addition Hills, Corazon de Jesus, Greenhills, Isabelita, Little Baguio, Maytunas, Onse, St. Joseph, Sta. Lucia and West Crame will be affected.