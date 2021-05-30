Malaysia turns over 8 Abu Sayyaf bandits arrested in Sabah

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Malaysian authorities have turned over to the Philippine government eight Abu Sayyaf bandits arrested in Sabah three weeks ago.

Datuk Ahmad Fuad Osman, Police of Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) deputy commissioner, turned over the bandits to Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi and Naval Task Group Tawi-Tawi commander Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas on Friday, Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., Naval Forces Western Mindanao chief, said.

Adaci said the turnover ceremony was held aboard BRP Ivatan LC298 in the waters off Bakungan on Turtle Island in Tawi-Tawi.

He said personnel of the Naval Task Group Sulu and 4th Marine Brigade led by Col. Hernanie Songano escorted the bandits to Sulu, where they were detained.

“The ESSCOM joins the Philippine government in its advocacy of defeating and finally ending terrorism in its areas of operation,” Osman was quoted as saying during the turnover.

Sansibar Bensio and Mabar Binda and their followers – Muayyar Binda, Sansis, Firdaus, Bonijar Samsula, Lugah Sanchez and Alim Sukarno – were arrested during a raid on a mangrove swamp in Taman Sri Arjuna, Beaufort based on information by the Joint Task Force Sulu. They were tagged in the kidnapping of European birdwatchers in 2012 and Indonesian fishermen in 2019.

Task force commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales said the bandits, who escaped from Sulu, were planning to set up a cell in Sabah to facilitate the entry of foreign terrorists in the Philippines.