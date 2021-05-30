Eastern Visayas logs rise in COVID-19 cases

PALO, LEYTE, Philippines — The Department of Health Eastern Visayas Center for Health Development reported 186 cases on Friday, the highest recorded in one day since January.

The number of active cases in the region is now 906.

The DOH regional office’s epidemiology and surveillance unit said it also logged an increase in the number of fatalities at 151 from January to May alone, nearly 50 percent of the total deaths since March last year.

Seventy-one barangays were classified as hot spots, where three or more cases were recorded in the past two weeks.

DOH regional director Exuperia Sabalberino said the spike in infections was due to the increased mobility, with travel restrictions eased and people becoming more complacent and not observing minimum health protocols.

A majority of the recent cases are reportedly caused by super spreader events, such as birthday parties, fiestas and other social gatherings.

Last year, the highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Visayas was at 244.