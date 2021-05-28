COVID-19 crisis adds to women’s ‘multiple, complex’ burdens — study

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus pandemic has saddled women living and working in Tacloban City, Leyte with additional household responsibilities, a study found.

As in past calamities and crises, women bear the brunt of disruption. But the crisis induced by the pandemic has particularly heavy implications for women, who are now burdened with “multiple and complex tasks,” according to a case study that surveyed 65 women and 15 men in Tacloban City, the regional center of Eastern Visayas.

Although spouses and children occasionally helped with household chores, women in the city still felt “overloaded” because they had to deal with additional responsibilities.

“Assisting their children in completing their class modules also overloaded some parents as this take a lot of their time. This also deprived them from engaging in some productive work like cooking food and/or goodies for sale,” read the case study written by Amy Exconde, an assistant professor at the University of the Philippines in Tacloban City.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools and forced students to shift to distance learning. Because poor families cannot afford to hire tutors, parents and guardians now carry the responsibilities of being co-teachers.

Mother and barangay health worker

Khaleen Bertulfo, a 39-year-old mother, is one of the women who had to juggle multiple roles.

As a barangay volunteer worker, she has been tasked to look after the nutritional needs of infants and children up to five years old. Her duties also include conducting regular house to house visit to check if children are properly fed and if they receive life-saving immunizations, and providing counseling for pregnant and lactating mothers.

When the pandemic struck the country, Bertulfo found herself doing added work by assisting with administrative work.

“I helped process permits, clearances, and certifications that needed to be signed by the barangay chairman. These included new requirements that arose owing to the lockdown,” she said.

Despite the added responsibilities, the barangay volunteer worker is still able to focus on her primary duties such as convincing mothers to have their children vaccinated.

Regular health workers in Tacloban get a P2,000 monthly honorarium from the city government, while volunteers get P700 for the same period. Bertulfo receives an additional P4,000 monthly honorarium as a result of her training under the Department of Health’s Barangay Nutrition Scholar program.

Family support

Bertulfo recognizes she is able to focus on her job because of the help and support of her family.

“No one in my family starved during the lockdown. We were able to help one another because we lived together in one private compound,” Bertulfo said.

She said her brother, who managed an eatery, ensured her seven children ate three square meals a day during the lockdown, while her husband helped with the laundry when he temporarily stopped driving trucks for a living.

Bertulfo said that city should expand its health services and increase the aid it distributes to residents.

“Most relief goods were not enough for large families. They were only good for small families,” she said.

The case study was part of the Citizens’ Monitoring of Financing for COVID-19 Response and Recovery: Focus on the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) loan project under the guidance of Social Watch Philippines and supported by Oxfam Pilipinas.

The project examined the AIIB’s $750-million loan to the Philippine and the SAP, which was funded by the COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support program.