QC gov't condemns killing of transgender man as QCPD nets three suspects

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte strongly denounced the senseless and barbaric act against one of the members of the LGBT community on account of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

In a statement sent to reporters, Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the Quezon City Police District arrested three suspects behind the death of transman Ebeng Mayor.

“This type of violence has no space in a civilized society where everyone is treated equally and with the utmost respect. I hope that those behind this will be punished to the full extent of the law and rot in jail," the mayor said.

To recall, Mayor's body was found "brutally murdered" in Quezon City after they had been reported to be missing for three days, the Philippine National Police said in a statement.

According to the Transman Equality and Awareness Movement - Philippines, a wooden stick was found shoved into their genitalia, which the group said was a "clear indication of a hate crime."

"We cannot allow the culture of impunity that has long hounded the members of our community to persist," LGBTQ organization Bahaghari also said in a tweet.

"We also demand accountability from the current administration, headed by President Rodrigo Duterte, that has unwaveringly perpetuated the culture of violence against the LGBT+."

Per a report by the QCPD, one Zander dela Cruz, a childhood friend of the victim, confessed to the crime and named two more suspects during an investigation.

The QCPD then conducted a hot-pursuit operation that led to the arrest of the two other, identified as Richard Haraza and Nonoy Sablay. The victim’s cellphone was also recovered from the suspects.

Quezon City police is readying raps against the suspects, the city government's statement read.

“As I express my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Ebeng Mayor, I also want to assure them that we won’t leave no stone unturned until justice is served for the death of their loved one,” said Belmonte.

The city government in its statement also encouraged members of the LGBT sector experiencing violence and harassment to report via Hotline 122 or seek temporary refuge in its QC Protection Center if the need arises.

"Such atrocious act epitomizes the reality of members of the LGBTQIA+ community who face higher rates of hate-motivated violence, which can often take the form of sexual violence," the Commission on Human Rights said Saturday.

"The long-held stigma and discrimination against them in our culture deny transgender people the opportunity to live freely, to enjoy equal protection under the law, and to be recognized as full members of our society."

— Franco Luna with a report from Bella Perez-Rubio

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.