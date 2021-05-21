



































































 




   







   















Fugitive with P1.3 million bounty on head arrested in Maguindanao
Suspect Duma Anayatin voluntarily yielded when police agents served him a warrant for his arrest.  
Philstar.com/John Unson

                     

                        

                           
Fugitive with P1.3 million bounty on head arrested in Maguindanao

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 4:18pm                           

                        


                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police arrested Friday one of the 10 most wanted law offenders in Maguindanao province who has a P1.3 million bounty on his head.



Duma Anayatin, facing multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder cases in a regional court, is now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.



Anayatin yielded peacefully when members of the CIDG-BAR led by Police Major Esmael Madin arrived in his lair in Barangay Damabalas in Datu Piang, Maguindanao and served him a warrant for his arrest.



The warrant was issued by Judge Annabelle Piang of the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in Cotabato City.



The operation that resulted in Anayatin’s arrest was assisted by the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion, the Philippine Air Force Tactical Operations Group 12 and operatives from the Maguindanao provincial police.



Anayatin carried a P1.3 million bounty on his head, according to CIDG-BAR officials and sources from the Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro region and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.



He was tagged in the murder of a number of adversaries, killed in one gun attack after another from between the late 1980s until the early 1990s.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

