Manila taps barangays for vaccine registration

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila city government has mobilized barangay captains to assist senior citizens and persons with comorbidities to register for the vaccination campaign.

In a May 19 memorandum, Manila Barangay Bureau director Romeo Bagay ordered barangay officials to assist those who do not know how to register for the vaccination.

“One of the major factors is the lack of technical knowledge or gadgets needed to register online to receive free COVID-19 vaccine,” the memorandum read.

All captains of 896 barangays in Manila were tasked to mobilize their personnel to help in the COVID-19 registration drive.