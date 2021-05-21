Royina Garma, PCSO general manager, said nobody guessed the six-digit winning combination 09-45-43-26-40-08, which carried a prize of P156.769 million on Wednesday.
Mega Lotto prize soars to P164 million
Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - May 21, 2021 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot is expected to reach P164 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said yesterday.
Garma said 38 bettors won a consolation prize of P32,000 each.
A bettor from Polangui, Albay became an instant millionaire after winning the Mega Lotto’s P36-million jackpot on Jan. 27.
