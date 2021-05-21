



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP crafts rules for cops dealing with pantries
PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar hopes the guidelines will prevent misunderstanding as organizers of community pantries feel they are being profiled and red-tagged by the government.
Boy Santos, file

                     

                        

                           
PNP crafts rules for cops dealing with pantries

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - May 21, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has crafted protocols to be followed by PNP personnel when engaging with community pantry organizers.



PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar hopes the guidelines will prevent misunderstanding as organizers of community pantries feel they are being profiled and red-tagged by the government.



Eleazar reiterated that they did not authorize profiling of community pantry organizers, whom he said are selflessly offering help to those in need.



He lauded pantry organizers for fostering the bayanihan spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“There is no directive from the PNP national headquarters or my office to conduct profiling of community pantry organizers,”Eleazar said.



Under the guidelines set by the PNP Directorate for Community Relations, Eleazar said the presence of police officers at community pantries is limited to maintaining peace and order as well as ensuring that minimum public health safety standards are strictly

observed.



Eleazar commended Human Rights Affairs Office (HRAO) director Brig. Gen. Vincent Calanoga for apologizing to pantry organizers, who felt threatened or intimidated by the actions of some police officers.



“It takes real courage to apologize, especially for men and women in uniform. There is honor in that at lalo lang akong pinahanga ng ating HRAO director sa kanyang ginawa,” the PNP chief said.



During the hearing of the House human rights committee on Wednesday, Calanoga apologized for the perceived red-tagging of organizers of community pantries.



Eleazar urged proponents of community pantries who were harassed or threatened by police officers to file a complaint.



“Rest assured that we will act immediately on your complaint,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMUNITY PANTRY
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors support 'brand agnostic' vaccine policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors support 'brand agnostic' vaccine policy


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Most Metro Manila mayors said they would comply with the instruction from the health and interior departments to withhold...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP deploys medical reserves to Quezon City vaccine sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP deploys medical reserves to Quezon City vaccine sites


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“We will continue to coordinate and assess the situation with the Department of Health and our LGUs to determine other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila buys more Tocilizumab vials for COVID-19 patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila buys more Tocilizumab vials for COVID-19 patients


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Manila city government has purchased 500 additional vials of Tocilizumab for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Makati, Red Cross open isolation facility
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Makati, Red Cross open isolation facility


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Makati government, in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross, has converted unused dormitories at the Makati Science...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 30 bus passengers quarantined in Davao
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 May 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Thirty passengers of a bus that arrived in this city from Cagayan de Oro on Tuesday were quarantined after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Taguig converts cinemas into vaccination sites
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 May 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Taguig City government has converted cinemas into vaccination sites in an effort to inoculate more people and boost its response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fire hits Pasig; 89 families homeless
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 May 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
At least 89 families were left homeless when a fire broke out at a slum area in Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City on Wednesday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chinese kidnap victim rescued in Pasay
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 May 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A Chinese man was rescued from his alleged kidnappers at a hotel in Pasay City on Tuesday night, the police Anti-Kidnapping Group said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 San Juan completes ayuda distribution
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 May 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The San Juan government has completed its distribution of lockdown assistance, Mayor Francis Zamora announced yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AFP: Reds behind 289 killings in the past decade
                              


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 May 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Armed Forces of the Philippines said 289 incidents of intentional killings by communist terrorist groups have been recorded since 2010.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with