PNP crafts rules for cops dealing with pantries

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has crafted protocols to be followed by PNP personnel when engaging with community pantry organizers.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar hopes the guidelines will prevent misunderstanding as organizers of community pantries feel they are being profiled and red-tagged by the government.

Eleazar reiterated that they did not authorize profiling of community pantry organizers, whom he said are selflessly offering help to those in need.

He lauded pantry organizers for fostering the bayanihan spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no directive from the PNP national headquarters or my office to conduct profiling of community pantry organizers,”Eleazar said.

Under the guidelines set by the PNP Directorate for Community Relations, Eleazar said the presence of police officers at community pantries is limited to maintaining peace and order as well as ensuring that minimum public health safety standards are strictly

observed.

Eleazar commended Human Rights Affairs Office (HRAO) director Brig. Gen. Vincent Calanoga for apologizing to pantry organizers, who felt threatened or intimidated by the actions of some police officers.

“It takes real courage to apologize, especially for men and women in uniform. There is honor in that at lalo lang akong pinahanga ng ating HRAO director sa kanyang ginawa,” the PNP chief said.

During the hearing of the House human rights committee on Wednesday, Calanoga apologized for the perceived red-tagging of organizers of community pantries.

Eleazar urged proponents of community pantries who were harassed or threatened by police officers to file a complaint.

“Rest assured that we will act immediately on your complaint,” he said.