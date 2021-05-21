



































































 




   







   















Taal, Bulusan remain unstable â€“ Phivolcs
Phivolcs said 169 earthquakes 30 low-frequency and 139 volcanic tremors that lasted for two to 20 minutes and a low-level background tremor were recorded around Taal in the past 24 hours.
Taal, Bulusan remain unstable – Phivolcs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Cet Dematera, Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - May 21, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Taal Volcano network in Batangas and Bulusan in Sorsogon remain unstable, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.



Phivolcs said 169 earthquakes 30 low-frequency and 139 volcanic tremors that lasted for two to 20 minutes and a low-level background tremor were recorded around Taal in the past 24 hours.



Also observed were 300-meter ash plumes that were caused by an upwelling of volcanic fluids at the volcano’s main crater.



Alert Level 2 or increased unrest is maintained over the Taal Volcano network.



”Phivolcs reminds the public that at Alert Level 2, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around Taal Volcano Island,” the agency said in an advisory.



Entry into the Taal Volcano island, which is part of the permanent danger zone, including the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain prohibited.



Local government units were advised to assess and strengthen the preparedness of barangays around Taal Lake in case of the volcano’s renewed unrest.



Meanwhile, Phivolcs said Bulusan continues to display abnormal behavior even as volcanic earthquakes fluctuated in the past three days.



Two volcanic quakes were recorded yesterday, but the surface and upper slopes of the volcano remained inflated.



“These parameters generally indicate that shallow hydrothermal processes are occurring beneath the edifice,” Phivolcs said.



