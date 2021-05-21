Chinese kidnap victim rescued in Pasay

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese man was rescued from his alleged kidnappers at a hotel in Pasay City on Tuesday night, the police Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) said yesterday.

Sun Xia Lin, 27, was rescued from his captors at around 11:30 p.m., AKG director Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas said.

Li Fei, 28, and Ye Hong, 27, were arrested during the operation along with their Filipino cohort Alvin Israel, 36.

Charges of kidnapping for ransom are being readied against the suspects before the Department of Justice, according to Dimas.

Police said Sun was kidnapped on Sunday while he was headed to a clinic in Makati for a swab test for his application in a Philippine offshore gaming operator

firm.

Probers said Sun’s family paid the suspects P1.49 million in ransom through online transaction.

The victim was not released, prompting his relatives to report the incident to police.

The suspects were taken to the AKG headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City for investigation.