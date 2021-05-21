San Juan completes ayuda distribution

MANILA, Philippines — The San Juan government has completed its distribution of lockdown assistance, Mayor Francis Zamora announced yesterday.

Zamora said P98.4 million in ayuda or aid has been disbursed to beneficiaries from the city’s 21 barangays.

As of May 15, he said the aid distribution was at 99.43 percent, with 0.57 still unclaimed.

“We had to select new beneficiaries to complete the disbursement,” Zamora said.

The mayor lauded the national government for the financial assistance, which he said helped poor families in San Juan who were affected when strict quarantine restrictions were imposed in the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in March.

Zamora said San Juan did not register a spike in COVID-19 infections during the aid distribution as they strictly observed health

protocols.

The city government limited the number of beneficiaries at distribution sites to 100 people per hour in every barangay to avoid

crowding.