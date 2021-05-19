



































































 




   







   















PNP deploys medical reserves to Quezon City vaccine sites
A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to an Israeli woman at Clalit Health Services, in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on January 3, 2021. 
AFP/Jack Guez

                     

                        

                           
PNP deploys medical reserves to Quezon City vaccine sites

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 6:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police’s Medical Reserve Force was deployed to various Quezon City vaccination centers to help out in administering the COVID-19 vaccines and prevent long lines and overcrowding. 



Reserve personnel, who earlier served in PNP-operated quarantine facilities such as the Ultra Stadium in Pasig City and the PICC quarantine center in Pasay City, were assigned at the San Francisco High School, the Project 6 Elementary School and the Masambong Elementary School, which are vaccination centers for city residents.





In a statement sent to reporters, PNP chief, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the move was to ensure a smoother vaccination rollout, citing an incident in Parañaque City where a crowd of residents violated health protocols after they attempted to get inoculated at a mall despite not being scheduled to do so. 



"We want to avoid super spreader events waiting for us to be vaccinated. Instead of protection, we might get a virus. So we decided to deploy our Medical Reserve Force to help those in charge of our vaccination sites,” he said, adding that the personnel would be provided personal protective equipment and vitamins.



Personnel from the National Capital Region Police Office’s Medical and Dental Unit will begin their reorientation on vaccination in preparation for the inoculation of essential government workers eyed this month.



Members of the PNP-MRF will also be given a refresher course or reorientation for the administration of the vaccines before deployment.



To date, the Department of Health has recorded 1.16 million coronavirus infections in the country, 49,951 of whom are still classified as active cases. 



“We will continue to coordinate and assess the situation with the Department of Health and our LGUs to determine other vaccination centers in need of manpower," the police chief said. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

