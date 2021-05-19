#VACCINEWATCHPH
Caloocan resort guests urged to quarantine

Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - May 19, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Caloocan government yesterday appealed to hundreds of Gubat sa Ciudad resort guests, who still cannot be reached by contact tracers, to undergo self-quarantine.

Sikini Labastilla, head of the Caloocan command center, made the appeal after four resort visitors tested positive for COVID-19.

“We ask them to be responsible citizens. They now have the moral responsibility not to get out of their houses knowing they came from a super spreader event,” Labastilla said in an interview on dzMM.

Contact tracers and police would visit those who could not be contacted by cell phone either because their calls were unanswered or because they provided false contact details, he added.

The four resort guests infected with the virus did not show severe symptoms of COVID-19, Labastilla said.

As of last count, Caloocan contact tracers have gathered information details of 287 residents who were among the nearly 500 people who celebrated Mother’s Day at Gubat sa Ciudad on May 9.

Of the 287 residents, 123 were contacted and 43 underwent antigen COVID-19 tests, which yielded four positive cases.

The remaining 164 people refused to answer the contact tracers’ calls.

The local government revoked the business license of the resort and its owners were charged before the Caloocan prosecutor’s office for violating quarantine protocols.

