39 ‘junk’ cars of NCRPO hit by fire

Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - May 19, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-nine vehicles of the National Capital Region Police Office were destroyed in a fire that struck the NCRPO impounding area at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Monday.

According to the report of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the police vehicles were marked “unserviceable.”

Arson probers said the fire started at around 10:50 a.m. and was contained after over 30 minutes.

Damage to property was estimated at P400,000.

The BFP has yet to determine what caused the fire.

