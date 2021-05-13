PDEA, police take 14 marijuana plants from 'high-value' 60-year-old man

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents seized 14 marijuana plants that a senior citizen was growing on his balcony and in his living room in Barangay Sto. Rosario Valley on Wednesday.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera agents and Baguio City policemen served the search warrant early Wednesday evening on the elderly man, whom they said was classified as a "high-value individual" in the government's "war on drugs".

Authorities took 14 marijuana plants in 13 flower pots as well as an unspecified amount of dried marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a weighing scale from the 60-year-old man, PDEA-Cordillera said.

The suspect said the marijuana was for medical purposes for his illnesses in his old age. PDEA and the police booked the 60-year-old for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.



PDEA-Cordillera regional director Gil Castro said that planting and using marijuana even for supposed medical purposes is still illegal.