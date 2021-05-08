#VACCINEWATCHPH
Quezon lawmaker says she tested positive for coronavirus
Photo shows Rep. Aleta Suarez (Quezon) during the canonical coronation of the image of Our Lady of Sorrows in Dolores, Quezon last March 25, 2021.
Release/Quezon Public Information Office

Quezon lawmaker says she tested positive for coronavirus

(Philstar.com) - May 8, 2021 - 12:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Aleta Suarez (Quezon) announced Saturday that she tested positive for coronavirus just days after her husband, Quezon Gov. Danilo Suarez, was also diagnosed to have contracted the pathogen.

Suarez said in a statement that she is not experiencing any symptoms associated with coronavirus infection and is quarantining at home while being monitored by a doctor.

She appealed to those who she may have interacted with in the past days to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms.

She also called on the public to continue adhering to health protocols, including the wearing of masks and face shields in public places, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Suarez joins the growing list of incumbent House lawmakers who have contracted the coronavirus, which includes former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte), Majority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte), John Rey Tiangco (Navotas), Edgar Erice (Caloocan), Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong (Negros Oriental).

Two lawmakers in the 18th Congress — Rep. Francisco Datol (Senior Citizens party-list) and Rep. Ditas Ramos (Sorsogon) — have died due to COVID-19. — Xave Gregorio

